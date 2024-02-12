Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts VBSS Exercise [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts VBSS Exercise

    PHILIPPINES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 07, 2024) The forward-deployed amphibious landing dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) launches an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) for ariel-reconnaissance during a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) exercise. Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

