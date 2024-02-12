Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt UNREP with Cesar Chavez and Rafael Peralta [Image 4 of 9]

    Theodore Roosevelt UNREP with Cesar Chavez and Rafael Peralta

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Foote 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 17, 2024) U.S. Sailors position pallets of supplies during a replenishment at sea aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Feb. 17, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 7th Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 23:46
    Photo ID: 8244787
    VIRIN: 240217-N-RO855-1127
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 860.01 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt UNREP with Cesar Chavez and Rafael Peralta [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

