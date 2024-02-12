Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLT 1/1 Boat Raid from the USS Green Bay [Image 5 of 6]

    BLT 1/1 Boat Raid from the USS Green Bay

    JAPAN

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, maneuver combat rubber raiding crafts during a boat raid exercise in the Philippine Sea, Feb 12. 2024. Marines with BLT 1/1 conducted the raid exercise to enhance proficiency when executing amphibious operations targeting strategic equipment or terrain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 22:45
    Photo ID: 8244784
    VIRIN: 240213-M-BI567-1309
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 297.11 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/1 Boat Raid from the USS Green Bay [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BLT 1/1 Boat Raid from the USS Green Bay
    BLT 1/1 Boat Raid from the USS Green Bay
    BLT 1/1 Boat Raid from the USS Green Bay
    BLT 1/1 Boat Raid from the USS Green Bay
    BLT 1/1 Boat Raid from the USS Green Bay
    BLT 1/1 Boat Raid from the USS Green Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    raid
    USS Green Bay
    Amphibious
    Marines
    CRRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT