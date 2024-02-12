A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit signals to U.S. Navy Sailors with the amphibious docking ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) to launch a combat rubber raiding craft from the stern gate of the USS Green Bay, Feb. 12, 2024. Marines with BLT 1/1 conducted the raid exercise to enhance proficiency when executing amphibious operations targeting strategic equipment or terrain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.17.2024 22:45 Photo ID: 8244781 VIRIN: 240213-M-BI567-1290 Resolution: 3775x5662 Size: 5.16 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT 1/1 Boat Raid from the USS Green Bay [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.