    Accelerate the Legacy 2024 Luncheon Panel: “Grassroots to Wings”

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force member speaks during “Grassroots to Wings,” luncheon panel at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2024. ‘Accelerating the Legacy’ is an annual event that honors the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen by cultivating today’s aviators and empowering the next generation of Airmen and aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser)

    This work, Accelerate the Legacy 2024 Luncheon Panel: “Grassroots to Wings” [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Katelyn Fankhauser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

