U.S. Air Force member listens during “Grassroots to Wings,” luncheon panel at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2024. ‘Accelerating the Legacy’ is an annual event that honors the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen by cultivating today’s aviators and empowering the next generation of Airmen and aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2024 20:48
|Photo ID:
|8244719
|VIRIN:
|231107-F-HQ463-2730
|Resolution:
|6048x3505
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Accelerate the Legacy 2024 Luncheon Panel: “Grassroots to Wings” [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Katelyn Fankhauser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT