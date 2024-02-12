U.S. Air Force member listens during “Grassroots to Wings,” luncheon panel at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2024. ‘Accelerating the Legacy’ is an annual event that honors the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen by cultivating today’s aviators and empowering the next generation of Airmen and aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2024 20:48 Photo ID: 8244719 VIRIN: 231107-F-HQ463-2730 Resolution: 6048x3505 Size: 3.3 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Accelerate the Legacy 2024 Luncheon Panel: “Grassroots to Wings” [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Katelyn Fankhauser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.