Lt. Philip Daniels, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 “Wildcards”, explains his role to students from Challenger Middle School during a STEM tour aboard USS San Diego (LPD 22) at Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 15, 2024. Sailors from USS San Diego (LPD 22), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit 1 and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 alongside NASA engineers hosted local students ahead of Underway Recovery Test 11. In preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The U.S. Navy has may unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious ships with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.17.2024 18:52 Photo ID: 8244677 VIRIN: 240215-N-ML799-1117 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 878.85 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Diego hosts student tours ahead of NASA Underway Recovery Test 11 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.