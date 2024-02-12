Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/1 conduct training aboard the USS America [Image 8 of 8]

    BLT 1/1 conduct training aboard the USS America

    USS AMERICA, PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Austin Holloway, center, and Sgt Malcolm Patterson, both infantry Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare a sked during a training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 14, 2024. The training reinforces Marines knowledge and abilities with the sked in order to provide faster and more effective care when transporting injured personnel on the sked. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Holloway is a native of Aurora, Texas, and Patterson is a native of Central Islip, New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

