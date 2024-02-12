BLT 1/1 conduct training aboard the USS America

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit , attend a knot tying class during a training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 14, 2024. The training reinforces Marines by providing them a method to hasty repel while retaining rope. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

