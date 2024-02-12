Wyoming senator visits deployed ANG troops

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, stands with deployed Wyoming Air National Guard members, assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2024. During Barrasso’s visit to Djibouti, he met with the various shops within the squadron, toured their operations center and recognized Airmen for their hard work during deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

