Wyoming senator visits deployed ANG troops

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, speaks to deployed Wyoming Air National Guard members, assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2024. The 75th EAS provides tactical airlift support to multiple units and operations in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation and logistical movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

