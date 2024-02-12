Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming senator visits deployed ANG troops [Image 4 of 6]

    Wyoming senator visits deployed ANG troops

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, speaks to deployed Wyoming Air National Guard members, assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2024. The 75th EAS provides tactical airlift support to multiple units and operations in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation and logistical movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 17:01
    Photo ID: 8244595
    VIRIN: 240215-F-OP101-1057
    Resolution: 7714x5143
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyoming senator visits deployed ANG troops [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnier
    Wyoming ANG
    75th EAS
    Sen John Barrasso

