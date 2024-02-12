Wyoming senator visits deployed ANG troops

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, talks about the significance of dog tags during a visit with deployed Wyoming Air National Guard Airmen at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2024. While visiting the Wyoming ANG Airmen, currently deployed as the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, Barrasso learned about the mission and operations of the 75th EAS across East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

