    Wyoming senator visits deployed ANG troops [Image 1 of 6]

    Wyoming senator visits deployed ANG troops

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, stands with some of the female crew members responsible for conducting Wyoming’s first deployed mission with a full female crew at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2024. The 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, responsible for providing tactical airlift support to multiple units in East Africa with their C-130H Hercules aircraft, is currently operated by members of the Wyoming ANG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

