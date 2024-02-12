Wyoming senator visits deployed ANG troops

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, stands with some of the female crew members responsible for conducting Wyoming’s first deployed mission with a full female crew at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2024. The 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, responsible for providing tactical airlift support to multiple units in East Africa with their C-130H Hercules aircraft, is currently operated by members of the Wyoming ANG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

