U.S. Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, stands with some of the female crew members responsible for conducting Wyoming’s first deployed mission with a full female crew at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2024. The 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, responsible for providing tactical airlift support to multiple units in East Africa with their C-130H Hercules aircraft, is currently operated by members of the Wyoming ANG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2024 17:01
|Photo ID:
|8244591
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-OP101-1006
|Resolution:
|7502x5001
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming senator visits deployed ANG troops [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT