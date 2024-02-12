Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Culinary skills put to the test [Image 31 of 32]

    Culinary skills put to the test

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Lopez 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Culinary Specialists of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade Providers Cafe are preparing for the upcoming Philip A Connelly competition on Fort Liberty N.C., Jan. 30, 2024. The Connelly award was established in 1968 and is designed to encourage professionalism in U.S. Army food service teams and recognize excellent performance. Providers Cafe is competing against five other Warrior Restaurants across the U.S. Army. The following other locations are Korea, Germany, Alaska and two Warrior Restaurants in Washington. The Competition will take place on March 5, 2024 at the Provider Cafe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Lopez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 15:29
    Photo ID: 8244552
    VIRIN: 240130-A-JN630-1469
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 7.75 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary skills put to the test [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Daniel Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test
    Culinary skills put to the test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sustainment Brigade
    82nd Airborne
    Philip A Connelly
    Fort Liberty
    Provider Cafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT