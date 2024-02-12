Culinary skills put to the test

U.S. Army Culinary Specialists of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade Providers Cafe are preparing for the upcoming Philip A Connelly competition on Fort Liberty N.C., Jan. 30, 2024. The Connelly award was established in 1968 and is designed to encourage professionalism in U.S. Army food service teams and recognize excellent performance. Providers Cafe is competing against five other Warrior Restaurants across the U.S. Army. The following other locations are Korea, Germany, Alaska and two Warrior Restaurants in Washington. The Competition will take place on March 5, 2024 at the Provider Cafe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Lopez)

Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.17.2024 by SGT Daniel Lopez