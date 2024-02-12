U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 2nd Class Austin Curtis, a member of the cadet Mountaineering Club, ascends the climbing wall in the Cadet Fitness Center Jan. 18, 2024. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2024 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8244518
|VIRIN:
|240118-F-XS730-1009
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadet mountaineers grow as leaders, friends [Image 2 of 2], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT