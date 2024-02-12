Cadet mountaineers grow as leaders, friends

U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 2nd Class Alyssa Hargis, one of the cadet Mountaineering Club, leaders, ascends the climbing wall in the Cadet Fitness Center Jan. 18, 2024. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2024 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8244515
|VIRIN:
|240118-F-XS730-1002
|Resolution:
|5837x3897
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
