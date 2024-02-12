Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadet spends STEM Semester Exchange 'Down Under' [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Rayna Grace 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Pictured is a flight suit that U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class Zachary Curd’s friend from No. 3 Royal Australian Air Force F-18 squadron gave him after he earned his Pilot Trainee Air Force Specialty Code. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Rayna Grace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 14:22
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    TAGS

    Australia
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Semester Exchange Abroad Program

