Pictured is a flight suit that U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class Zachary Curd’s friend from No. 3 Royal Australian Air Force F-18 squadron gave him after he earned his Pilot Trainee Air Force Specialty Code. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Rayna Grace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.17.2024 14:22 Photo ID: 8244490 VIRIN: 240116-F-YD678-1008 Resolution: 5747x3836 Size: 2.38 MB Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cadet spends STEM Semester Exchange 'Down Under' [Image 2 of 2], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.