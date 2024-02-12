Cadet spends STEM Semester Exchange 'Down Under'

Cadet 1st Class Zachary Curd returns to the U.S. Air Force Academy for his final semester after spending his fall on a STEM Cadet Semester Exchange Abroad Program with the Australian Defence Force Academy at the University of New South Wales, Canberra in Australia. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Rayna Grace)

