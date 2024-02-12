Cadet 1st Class Zachary Curd returns to the U.S. Air Force Academy for his final semester after spending his fall on a STEM Cadet Semester Exchange Abroad Program with the Australian Defence Force Academy at the University of New South Wales, Canberra in Australia. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Rayna Grace)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2024 14:22
|Photo ID:
|8244489
|VIRIN:
|240116-F-YD678-1004
|Resolution:
|5639x3764
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadet spends STEM Semester Exchange 'Down Under' [Image 2 of 2], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT