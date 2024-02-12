USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Flight Quarters, Feb. 7, 2024

240207-N-ED646-1140- MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 7, 2024) Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) board a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162, during a packs transfer aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), Feb. 7. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

