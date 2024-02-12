Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Flight Quarters, Feb. 7, 2024 [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Flight Quarters, Feb. 7, 2024

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240207-N-ED646-1126
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 7, 2024) Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) board a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced), during a packs transfer aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), Feb. 7. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 13:17
    Photo ID: 8244465
    VIRIN: 240207-N-ED646-1126
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 735.2 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Flight Quarters, Feb. 7, 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Flight Quarters, Feb. 7, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Flight Quarters, Feb. 7, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Flight Quarters, Feb. 7, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Flight Quarters, Feb. 7, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Flight Quarters, Feb. 7, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Flight Quarters, Feb. 7, 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #26thMEU
    #CARTERHALL
    #BATARG
    #LSD50
    #PHIBRON8
    #MediterraneanSea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT