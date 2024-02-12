Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LAR Marines Rehearse Company-Level Reinforcement Procedures Aboard USS Somerset [Image 3 of 8]

    LAR Marines Rehearse Company-Level Reinforcement Procedures Aboard USS Somerset

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, inspect their light armored vehicle during a company-level reinforcement rehearsal aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 14, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 06:14
    Photo ID: 8244331
    VIRIN: 240214-M-HP224-1065
    Resolution: 7153x4771
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAR Marines Rehearse Company-Level Reinforcement Procedures Aboard USS Somerset [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LAR Marines Rehearse Company-Level Reinforcement Procedures Aboard USS Somerset
    LAR Marines Rehearse Company-Level Reinforcement Procedures Aboard USS Somerset
    LAR Marines Rehearse Company-Level Reinforcement Procedures Aboard USS Somerset
    LAR Marines Rehearse Company-Level Reinforcement Procedures Aboard USS Somerset
    LAR Marines Rehearse Company-Level Reinforcement Procedures Aboard USS Somerset
    LAR Marines Rehearse Company-Level Reinforcement Procedures Aboard USS Somerset
    LAR Marines Rehearse Company-Level Reinforcement Procedures Aboard USS Somerset
    LAR Marines Rehearse Company-Level Reinforcement Procedures Aboard USS Somerset

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Amphibious
    Readiness
    Training
    Reinforcement
    Naval Integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT