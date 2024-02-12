240204-N-ED646-1339

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 4, 2024) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Corey Tremblay, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, during a vertical replenishment in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 4. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.17.2024 04:24 Photo ID: 8244304 VIRIN: 240204-N-PW704-4458 Resolution: 0x0 Size: 0 B Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Vertical Replenishment, Feb. 4, 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.