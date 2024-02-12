Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Vertical Replenishment, Feb. 4, 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Vertical Replenishment, Feb. 4, 2024

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240204-N-ED646-1256
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 4, 2024) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Ezequiel Rodriguez, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, during a vertical replenishment in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 4. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 04:24
    Photo ID: 8244303
    VIRIN: 240204-N-PW704-4344
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    #BATARG
    #CARTERHALL
    #LSD50
    #MediterraneanSea
    #PHIBRON8

