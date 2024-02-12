MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 3, 2024) Cpl. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo, a combat photographer assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), takes photos while standing watch aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), Feb. 3. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.17.2024 03:11 Photo ID: 8244258 VIRIN: 240203-N-PW704-2309 Resolution: 6207x4138 Size: 732.98 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Stands Watch, Feb. 3, 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.