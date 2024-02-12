15th MEU Holds Corporals Course at Sea

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit pose for a class photo following graduation from Corporals Course aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 11, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

