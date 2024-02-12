240203-N-ED646-1004- MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 3, 2024) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Ian Soriano, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), looks through the ship's binoculars while standing watch in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 3. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.17.2024 03:11 Photo ID: 8244249 VIRIN: 240203-N-PW704-1313 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 733.16 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Stands Watch, Feb. 3, 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.