15th MEU Holds Corporals Course at Sea

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and the commander of troops aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), speaks to Marines about leadership during a Corporals Course aboard the Somerset while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 10, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

Date Taken: 02.10.2024
Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PHILIPPINE SEA