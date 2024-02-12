Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Holds Corporals Course at Sea [Image 5 of 7]

    15th MEU Holds Corporals Course at Sea

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and the commander of troops aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), speaks to Marines about leadership during a Corporals Course aboard the Somerset while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 10, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 02:55
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PHILIPPINE SEA
    Leadership
    Corporals Course
    Tradition
    15th MEU
    PME

