15th MEU Holds Corporals Course at Sea

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit practice drill movements during a Corporals Course aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 2, 2024. Corporals Course is a professional military education program that develops Marines’ small unit leadership skills and uses realistic problem-based situations that enhances a Marine’s decision-making capabilities. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

