Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Holds Corporals Course at Sea [Image 1 of 7]

    15th MEU Holds Corporals Course at Sea

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jonathan Steed, right, a section leader assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and an Illinois native, instructs his squad on drill movements during a Corporals Course aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 2, 2024. Corporals Course is a professional military education program that develops Marines’ small unit leadership skills and uses realistic problem-based situations that enhances a Marine’s decision-making capabilities. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 02:55
    Photo ID: 8244211
    VIRIN: 240202-M-HP224-1047
    Resolution: 3327x2219
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Holds Corporals Course at Sea [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU Holds Corporals Course at Sea
    15th MEU Holds Corporals Course at Sea
    15th MEU Holds Corporals Course at Sea
    15th MEU Holds Corporals Course at Sea
    15th MEU Holds Corporals Course at Sea
    15th MEU Holds Corporals Course at Sea
    15th MEU Holds Corporals Course at Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Corporals Course
    Tradition
    15th MEU
    PME

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT