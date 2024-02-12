Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/1 Motorized Raid, Reinforcement [Image 18 of 24]

    BLT 1/1 Motorized Raid, Reinforcement

    CAMP SCHWAB, JAPAN

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alfredo Deanda, an infantry Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M27 infantry automatic rifle during a mechanized raid exercise at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2024. The mechanized raid was conducted to refine the Marines ability to carry out continuous operations in austere environments and execute strategic plans. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 00:20
    Photo ID: 8244192
    VIRIN: 240216-M-CZ543-2267
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, BLT 1/1 Motorized Raid, Reinforcement [Image 24 of 24], by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BLT 1/1 Motorized Raid
    Reinforcement CERTEX

