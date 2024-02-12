BLT 1/1 Motorized Raid, Reinforcement

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Sean Hunt, left, a company commander with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, utilizes a radio during a motorized raid exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2024. The motorized raid was conducted to refine the Marines ability to carry out continuous operations in austere environments and execute strategic plans. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

