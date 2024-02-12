15th MEU, USS Somerset Complete Port Visit in Guam

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aaron Seay, left, a CH-53E Super Stallion airframe mechanic and an Oklahoma native, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, mans the rails aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) as it departs U.S. Naval Base Guam, Feb. 13. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

