    15th MEU, USS Somerset Complete Port Visit in Guam [Image 1 of 3]

    15th MEU, USS Somerset Complete Port Visit in Guam

    USS SOMERSET, PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aaron Seay, left, a CH-53E Super Stallion airframe mechanic and an Oklahoma native, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, mans the rails aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) as it departs U.S. Naval Base Guam, Feb. 13. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 22:53
    Photo ID: 8244172
    VIRIN: 240213-M-PO838-1023
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Guam
    15th MEU
    Amphibious
    Deployment
    Somerset

