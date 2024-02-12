Col. Jess Curry, Hawaiʻi Wildfires Recovery Field Office commander, detailed debris removal operations to leaders of the FEMA and the Small Business Association during a tour near the historic Lahainaluna Road Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 7, 2024. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE Photo by Robert DeDeaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 20:40 Photo ID: 8244086 VIRIN: 240207-A-RY318-1004 Resolution: 3633x2575 Size: 2 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SBA tours debris removal operations, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.