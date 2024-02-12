Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SBA tours debris removal operations

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Col. Jess Curry, Hawaiʻi Wildfires Recovery Field Office commander, detailed debris removal operations to leaders of the FEMA and the Small Business Association during a tour near the historic Lahainaluna Road Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 7, 2024. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE Photo by Robert DeDeaux)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 20:40
    Photo ID: 8244086
    VIRIN: 240207-A-RY318-1004
    Resolution: 3633x2575
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Small Business Administration
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Pacific Ocean Division
    Honolulu District
    Maui County
    Hawaii Wildfires

