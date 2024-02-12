SECNAV Del Toro Visits Preble

240216-N-ML799-1140 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 16, 2024) – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, crosses the walkway of guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) following a tour of the ship, Feb. 16. Preble is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

