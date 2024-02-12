U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force render honors during the I MEF change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 16, 2024. Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering relinquished command of I MEF to Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm. I MEF provides the Marine Corps a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Macie Ross)

