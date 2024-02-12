Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF Change of Command [Image 9 of 9]

    I MEF Change of Command

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Macie Ross 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force render honors during the I MEF change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 16, 2024. Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering relinquished command of I MEF to Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm. I MEF provides the Marine Corps a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Macie Ross)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 19:54
    VIRIN: 240216-M-CS390-1438
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    COC
    I MEF
    SECNAV
    Change of Command
    ACMC
    I MEF CG

