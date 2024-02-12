MCI-West Environmental Security Department holds cleanup for Camp Pendleton beaches

Trash is piled up on a truck during a beach cleanup at White Beach at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 16, 2024. This cleanup allows MCB Camp Pendleton and its tenant units to conduct preservation efforts while harmonizing environmental efficacy and military readiness. MCB Camp Pendleton takes active steps to preserve regional wildlife and natural resources while providing the Fleet Marine Force with the training spaces necessary to meet training and readiness requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

