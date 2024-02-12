MCI-West Environmental Security Department holds cleanup for Camp Pendleton beaches

U.S. Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, pick up trash for a beach cleanup at Blue Beach, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 16, 2024 This cleanup allows MCB Camp Pendleton and its tenant units to conduct preservation efforts while harmonizing environmental efficacy and military readiness. MCB Camp Pendleton takes active steps to preserve regional wildlife and natural resources while providing the Fleet Marine Force with the training spaces necessary to meet training and readiness requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Nataly Espitia)

