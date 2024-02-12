Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCI-West Environmental Security Department holds cleanup for Camp Pendleton beaches [Image 1 of 11]

    MCI-West Environmental Security Department holds cleanup for Camp Pendleton beaches

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nataly Espitia 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, hold a formation before a beach cleanup at Blue Beach, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 16, 2024. This cleanup allows MCB Camp Pendleton and its tenant units to conduct preservation efforts while harmonizing environmental efficacy and military readiness. MCB Camp Pendleton takes active steps to preserve regional wildlife and natural resources while providing the Fleet Marine Force with the training spaces necessary to meet training and readiness requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Nataly Espitia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCI-West Environmental Security Department holds cleanup for Camp Pendleton beaches [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Nataly Espitia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Environmental
    Marines
    Training
    Beach Cleanup
    Camp Del Mar

