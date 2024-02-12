Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Artisans at Work

    Artisans at Work

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Maria Rachel Melchor 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Naval Air Station North Island, CORONADO - Sheet metal mechanic, Tri Van, works on the frame alignment of an aircraft in Bldg. 250. Fleet Readiness Center Southwest boasts multifarious approach to maintenance, repair and overhaul. The command continuously works on its mission through its enduring efforts in support of our warfighters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 17:31
    Photo ID: 8243965
    VIRIN: 240208-O-NW381-6230
    Resolution: 3356x2362
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Artisans at Work, by Maria Rachel Melchor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #frcsw #frcswartisans #frcswmanufacturing #navair #comfrc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT