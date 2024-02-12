New Jersey National Guard Opens Recruiting Station in Passaic Township

Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) Cadets with the Passaic Highschool NJROTC Drill and Ceremony Team conducts a Drill and Ceremony drill at the Passaic Township New Jersey National Guard Recruiting Station opening in Passaic Township, New Jersey, on Aug. 8, 2023. The grand opening of the Passaic Recruiting Station was a highly anticipated event that involved the collaboration of U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jesse De La Cruz, and the township of Passaic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

