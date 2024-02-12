Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey National Guard Opens Recruiting Station in Passaic Township [Image 8 of 18]

    New Jersey National Guard Opens Recruiting Station in Passaic Township

    PASSAIC TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard stand for pictures with citizens of the Passaic Township Community at the New Jersey Army National Guard Passaic Township Recruiting and Retention Station, Passaic Township, New Jersey, on August 08, 2023. The grand opening of the Passaic Recruiting Station was a highly anticipated event that involved the collaboration of U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jesse De La Cruz, and the township of Passaic. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey National Guard Opens Recruiting Station in Passaic Township [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

