New Jersey National Guard Opens Recruiting Station in Passaic Township

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard stand for pictures with citizens of the Passaic Township Community at the New Jersey Army National Guard Passaic Township Recruiting and Retention Station, Passaic Township, New Jersey, on August 08, 2023. The grand opening of the Passaic Recruiting Station was a highly anticipated event that involved the collaboration of U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jesse De La Cruz, and the township of Passaic. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

