    Progression and Purpose: The Silent Drill Platoon

    Progression and Purpose: The Silent Drill Platoon

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon execute their drill sequence during the Battle Color Detachment’s annual ceremonial training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Feb 15, 2024. The Marines train to impeccable standards, refining their skills in preparation for their west coast tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

