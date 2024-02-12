HIALEAH, Fla. (Feb. 9, 2024) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami Commanding Officer Cmdr. Johnny Lykins pins a Navy and Marines Corps Achievement Medal on Machinist’s Mate, Nuclear Power, 2nd Class Kyle Walsh, during a presentation held at Navy Reserve Center, Miami in Hialeah, Fla., on February 9, 2024. NTAG Miami, has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 14:48
|Photo ID:
|8243715
|VIRIN:
|240209-N-RF885-1034
|Resolution:
|5570x3706
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|HIALEAH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Awards Presentation for NTAG Miami Sailors [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT