Awards Presentation for NTAG Miami Sailors

HIALEAH, Fla. (Feb. 9, 2024) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami Commanding Officer Cmdr. Johnny Lykins presents a Navy and Marines Corps Achievement Award to Aviation Ordnance 1st Class Robert Gonzales, during a presentation held at Navy Reserve Center Miami in Hialeah, Fla., on February 9, 2024. NTAG Miami, has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

