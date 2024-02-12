Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Awards Presentation for NTAG Miami Sailors [Image 4 of 7]

    Awards Presentation for NTAG Miami Sailors

    HIALEAH, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    HIALEAH, Fla. (Feb. 9, 2024) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami Commanding Officer Cmdr. Johnny Lykins presents a Navy and Marines Corps Achievement Award to Aviation Ordnance 1st Class Robert Gonzales, during a presentation held at Navy Reserve Center Miami in Hialeah, Fla., on February 9, 2024. NTAG Miami, has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

