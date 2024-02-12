Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humans of Holloman 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    Humans of Holloman 2023

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Calvin Lee, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron fuels maintenance technician, poses for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 27, 2023. Lee volunteers his time at the Auto Hobby Shop, where they offer a wide range of affordable services that are available to the Airmen or anybody who has access to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

