    Humans of Holloman 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    Humans of Holloman 2024

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Roberts, 54th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, poses for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 26, 2024. The 54th OSS air traffic controllers operate air traffic systems to expedite the flow of all inbound and outbound aircraft on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    This work, Humans of Holloman 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

