Humans of Holloman 2024

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Roberts, 54th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, poses for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 26, 2024. The 54th OSS air traffic controllers operate air traffic systems to expedite the flow of all inbound and outbound aircraft on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

