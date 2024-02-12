Global Sentinel participants from work together to solve challenging space scenarios during Global Sentinel 2024 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024. USSPACECOM and representatives from partner nations come together each year at Global Sentinel to promote cooperation and safe, secure space operations. In addition to the United states, partner nations that attended this year included Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Germany, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Israel, Japan, Republic of Korea, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Thailand and Ukraine. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

Date Taken: 02.15.2024