    Global Sentinel 2024 [Image 16 of 32]

    Global Sentinel 2024

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Forces Space

    Global Sentinel participants from work together to solve challenging space scenarios during Global Sentinel 2024 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024. USSPACECOM and representatives from partner nations come together each year at Global Sentinel to promote cooperation and safe, secure space operations. In addition to the United states, partner nations that attended this year included Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Germany, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Israel, Japan, Republic of Korea, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Thailand and Ukraine. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

